Key bond market deals: Reliance Retail, NLC India, CSB Bank

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Key highlights:Tata Capital Financial Services withdraws bond issueNLC India to raise funds at 3.37 percentReliance Retail ventures to raise funds at 3.4 percent
Non-convertible Debentures:THDC takes Rs 1200 crore at 7.39 percent, 10-year bondsTata Capital Financial Services withdraws planned 5-year bond issue. The company was to raise Rs 25 crore at 6.5 percent.Axis Finance to raise Rs 100 crore at 7.9 percent via perpetual bondsHDB Financial Services to raise Rs 300 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 2-month bondsPunjab National Bank to seek board approval on 27th August to raise funds via bondsCSB Bank to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds soon
Commercial Papers:NLC India to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.37 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.40 percent couponNabha Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon
