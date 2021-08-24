  • Home>
Key bond market deals: Reliance Retail, NLC India, CSB Bank

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:
  • Tata Capital Financial Services withdraws bond issue
  • NLC India to raise funds at 3.37 percent
  • Reliance Retail ventures to raise funds at 3.4 percent
    • Non-convertible Debentures:
    • THDC takes Rs 1200 crore at 7.39 percent, 10-year bonds
    • Tata Capital Financial Services withdraws planned 5-year bond issue. The company was to raise Rs 25 crore at 6.5 percent.
    • Axis Finance to raise Rs 100 crore at 7.9 percent via perpetual bonds
    • HDB Financial Services to raise Rs 300 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 2-month bonds
    • Punjab National Bank to seek board approval on 27th August to raise funds via bonds
    • CSB Bank to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds soon
      • Commercial Papers:
      • NLC India to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon
      • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.40 percent coupon
      • Nabha Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon
        (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
