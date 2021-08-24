Key bond market deals: Reliance Retail, NLC India, CSB Bank

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:

Tata Capital Financial Services withdraws bond issue

NLC India to raise funds at 3.37 percent

Reliance Retail ventures to raise funds at 3.4 percent

Non-convertible Debentures:

THDC takes Rs 1200 crore at 7.39 percent, 10-year bonds

Tata Capital Financial Services withdraws planned 5-year bond issue. The company was to raise Rs 25 crore at 6.5 percent.

Axis Finance to raise Rs 100 crore at 7.9 percent via perpetual bonds

HDB Financial Services to raise Rs 300 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 2-month bonds

Punjab National Bank to seek board approval on 27th August to raise funds via bonds

CSB Bank to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

NLC India to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.40 percent coupon