Key bond market deals: Reliance Jio Infocomm, ICICI Home Finance, Kotak Securities

Commercial Papers:NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent couponReliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three -month CP at 3.56 percent couponICICI Home Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent couponKotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.76 percent couponPilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
First Published: IST