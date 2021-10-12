Key bond market deals: Reliance Jio Infocomm, ICICI Home Finance, Kotak Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Commercial Papers:

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three -month CP at 3.56 percent coupon

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon

Kotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon

Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.