Key bond market deals: Reliance Jio Infocomm, ICICI Home Finance, Kotak Securities

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Commercial Papers:
  • NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon
  • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three -month CP at 3.56 percent coupon
  • ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon
  • Kotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon
  • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon
  • Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
    Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
    First Published:  IST
