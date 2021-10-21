0

Key bond market deals: REC, Canara Bank, BHEL

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • REC takes Rs 1200 crore at 6.23 percent via 10-year bonds
  • Canara Bank to raise Rs 500 crore via perpetual bonds
  • Bharat Oman Refineries to raise Rs 500 crore via 5-year bonds
  • Bank of Maharashtra takes Rs 1000 crore at 7.86 percent via 10-year Tier II bonds
  • Balkrishna Inds to raise Rs 500 crore via 3-year and 6-month bonds
  • Kotak Mah Prime takes Rs 250 crore at 4.9787 percent via 16-month bonds
  • Tata Capital Housing Finance takes Rs 300 crore at 5.03 percent IRR via 17-month zero-coupon bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • BHEL to raise funds via two-week CP at 3.63 percent coupon
    • Larsen & Toubro to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.48 percent coupon
    • GIC Housing Finance to raise funds near three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.97 percent coupon
    • Kotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon
