Key bond market deals: REC, Canara Bank, BHEL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tREC takes Rs 1200 crore at 6.23 percent via 10-year bonds \tCanara Bank to raise Rs 500 crore via perpetual bonds \tBharat Oman Refineries to raise Rs 500 crore via 5-year bonds \tBank of Maharashtra takes Rs 1000 crore at 7.86 percent via 10-year Tier II bonds \tBalkrishna Inds to raise Rs 500 crore via 3-year and 6-month bonds \tKotak Mah Prime takes Rs 250 crore at 4.9787 percent via 16-month bonds \tTata Capital Housing Finance takes Rs 300 crore at 5.03 percent IRR via 17-month zero-coupon bondsCommercial Papers: \tBHEL to raise funds via two-week CP at 3.63 percent coupon \tLarsen & Toubro to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.48 percent coupon \tGIC Housing Finance to raise funds near three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.97 percent coupon \tKotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent couponCatch all the stock market live updates here.