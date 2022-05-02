Key bond market deals: RBL Bank, Hero Fincorp, HPCL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

RBL Bank gets approval to raise $100 million via dollar denominated bonds

Fullerton India Credit accepts bids worth INR 350 crore on three-year bonds at 7.30 percent coupon

Hero Fincorp to raise at least INR 10 crore via five-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon, invites bids on May 2

Shriram Transport Finance raises INR 200 crore via reissue of 7.4507 percent April 2025 bond at 7.55 percent yield

Motilal Oswal Financial Services receives board approval to raise INR 1000 crore via private placement of bonds

Commercial Papers:

HPCL to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon

National Fertilizers to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.82 percent coupon