Key bond market deals: RBL Bank, Hero Fincorp, HPCL

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tRBL Bank gets approval to raise $100 million via dollar denominated bonds \tFullerton India Credit accepts bids worth INR 350 crore on three-year bonds at 7.30 percent coupon \tHero Fincorp to raise at least INR 10 crore via five-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon, invites bids on May 2 \tShriram Transport Finance raises INR 200 crore via reissue of 7.4507 percent April 2025 bond at 7.55 percent yield \tMotilal Oswal Financial Services receives board approval to raise INR 1000 crore via private placement of bondsCommercial Papers: \tHPCL to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon \tNational Fertilizers to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon \tAxis Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.82 percent coupon \tSIDBI to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon