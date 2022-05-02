Cross
Key bond market deals: RBL Bank, Hero Fincorp, HPCL

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • RBL Bank gets approval to raise $100 million via dollar denominated bonds
  • Fullerton India Credit accepts bids worth INR 350 crore on three-year bonds at 7.30 percent coupon
  • Hero Fincorp to raise at least INR 10 crore via five-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon, invites bids on May 2
  • Shriram Transport Finance raises INR 200 crore via reissue of 7.4507 percent April 2025 bond at 7.55 percent yield
  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services receives board approval to raise INR 1000 crore via private placement of bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • HPCL to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon
    • National Fertilizers to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
    • Axis Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.82 percent coupon
    • SIDBI to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
