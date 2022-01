Key bond market deals: PNB, Shriram Transport Finance, HPCL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Punjab National Bank to raise at least INR 500 crore via perpetual bonds, invites bids on January 13

NABARD to raise at least INR 2,000 crore via reissue of 5.70 percent July 2025 bonds, invites bids on January 13

Kalpataru Power Transmission accepts bids worth INR 200 crore via three-year bonds at 6.15 percent coupon

GMR Enterprises to raise aggregate INR 250 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on January 12

Shriram Transport Finance raises $475 million via three-year and six-month dollar-denominated bonds at 4.15 percent semi-annual coupon

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance raises INR 110 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.90 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

HPCL to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon