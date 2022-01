Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Punjab National Bank sets 8.50 percent coupon on perpetual bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1,971 crore

NABARD accepts bids worth INR 3,790 crore on reissue of 4.70 percent July 2025 bonds at INR 99.0773 cutoff price

NIIF Infra Finance accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year and one-month bonds at 6.75 percent coupon

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 350 crore via reissue of 4.96 percent September 2023 bonds at 5.48 percent yield, invites bids on January 14

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 750 crore via reissue of 5.96 percent August 2023 bonds at 5.48 percent yield, invites bids on January 14

Tata Motors Finance to raise at least INR 25 crore via perpetual bonds at 8.35 percent coupon, invites bids on January 14

Navi Finserv to raise INR 35 crore via near three-year bonds at 9.50 percent coupon, invites bids on January 14

Jana Holdings to raise INR 25 crore via two-year and over two-month zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on January 14

State Bank of India raises $300 million via dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan

India Infrastructure Finance likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds soon

Aditya Birla ARC likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon

Chennai Petroluem Corp to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.73 percent coupon

SIDBI to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.79 percent coupon

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

Astec Lifesciences to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.16 percent coupon