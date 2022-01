Key bond market deals: PNB Metlife India, RCF, NIIF infra Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

PNB Metlife India Insurance accepts bids worth INR 400 crore on 10-year subordinated bonds at 8.12 percent coupon

Bank of Baroda to raise at least INR 250 crore via additional Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on January 27

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers to raise at least INR 200 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on January 27

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise INR 500 crore via reissue of 5.80 percent February 2024 bonds at 5.85 percent yield, invites bids on January 27

NIIF Infra Finance to raise at least INR 5 crore via reissue of 6.75 percent February 2027 bonds at 7.10 percent yield, invites bids on January 27

Manappuram Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 6.93 percent coupon, invites bids on January 27

Manappuram Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 6.93 percent coupon, invites bids on January 27

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via 2-year zero-coupon bonds at 5.85 percent IRR

IDFC First Bank board approves raising up to INR 2,000 crore via Tier II bonds

HDFC Credila in talks to raise funds via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent likely coupon

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.92 percent coupon

CESC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon