Key bond market deals: PNB, Godrej, Reliance Retail

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-convertible debentures:

Punjab National Bank sets 8.40 percent coupon on perpetual bonds, accepts bids worth INR20 billion

Motherson Sumi Systems accepts bids worth INR2.35 billion on three-year bonds at 5.68 percent coupon

Muthoot Finance accepts bids worth INR1 billion on reissue of 7.90 percent May 2031 bonds at 7.85 percent yield

Aadhar Housing Finance to raise at least INR100 million via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon, invites bids on December 8

Kotak Mahindra Prime raises INR3.10 billion via two-year and 11-month bonds at 5.79 percent yield

Commercial papers:

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon

CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Sundaram Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent coupon

