0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Key bond market deals: PNB, Godrej, Reliance Retail

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key bond market deals: PNB, Godrej, Reliance Retail
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.
Non-convertible debentures:
  • Punjab National Bank sets 8.40 percent coupon on perpetual bonds, accepts bids worth INR20 billion
  • Motherson Sumi Systems accepts bids worth INR2.35 billion on three-year bonds at 5.68 percent coupon
  • Muthoot Finance accepts bids worth INR1 billion on reissue of 7.90 percent May 2031 bonds at 7.85 percent yield
  • Aadhar Housing Finance to raise at least INR100 million via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon, invites bids on December 8
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime raises INR3.10 billion via two-year and 11-month bonds at 5.79 percent yield
    • Commercial papers:
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon
    • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon
    • CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
    • Sundaram Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent coupon
      • Catch all market updates here.
      Tags
      next story