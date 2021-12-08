Indian
Key bond market deals: PNB, Godrej, Reliance Retail
By
Abhishek Kothari
|
Dec 08, 2021, 08:28 AM
IST (Published)
Mini
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.
Non-convertible debentures:
Punjab National Bank sets 8.40 percent coupon on perpetual bonds, accepts bids worth INR20 billion
Motherson Sumi Systems accepts bids worth INR2.35 billion on three-year bonds at 5.68 percent coupon
Muthoot Finance accepts bids worth INR1 billion on reissue of 7.90 percent May 2031 bonds at 7.85 percent yield
Aadhar Housing Finance to raise at least INR100 million via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon, invites bids on December 8
Kotak Mahindra Prime raises INR3.10 billion via two-year and 11-month bonds at 5.79 percent yield
Commercial papers:
Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon
Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon
CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon
HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
Sundaram Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent coupon
