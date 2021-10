Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is likely to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds

Commercial Papers:

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.55 percent coupon

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.63 percent coupon

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.58 percent coupon