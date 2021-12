Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

IRFC sets 6.87 percent coupon on 10-year and four-month bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 1180 cr

PFC sets 6.92 percent coupon on 10-year and four-month bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 1180 cr

Union Bank of India sets 8.40 percent coupon on Tier I perpetual bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 1500 cr

Axis Bank to raise at least Rs 2000 cr via 10-year infrastructure bonds, invites bids on Dec. 20

NHAI to raise at least Rs 300 cr via 10-year and four-month bonds, invites bids on Dec. 20

Jana Holdings to raise Rs 225 cr via two-year bonds at 16.00 percent yield, invites bids on Dec. 20

Raymond plans to raise Rs 100 cr via three-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon

M&M Financial Services raises Rs 276 cr via reissue of 7.45 percent November 2031 bonds at 7.45 percent yield

Bajaj Housing Finance raises Rs 50 cr via reissue of 7.25 percent October 2031 bond at 7.25 percent yield

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Kotak Mahindra Investments to raise funds via one-week CP at 5.50 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.76 percent coupon

