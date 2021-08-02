Key bond market deals: PFC, Max Life, Spandana, HDFC

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-convertible debentures:

PFC takes Rs 1,985 crore, 3 years, 91 days T-bill yield linked bonds

HDFC Credila Financial Services takes Rs 250 crore at 7.23 percent, 10-year bonds

Max Life Insurance takes Rs 496 crore on 10-year subordinated bonds

Telesonic Networks take Rs 3000 crore at 5.35 percent, 21-month bonds

Tata Cap Financial takes Rs 200 crore on a 3-year, T-bill linked coupon

Hero Fincorp to raise Rs 200 crore at 6.25 percent, 3-year bonds

HDB Fin to raise Rs 400 crore at T-bill linked rated, 3-year bonds

Spandana Sphoorty Fin to raise Rs 30 crore at 10.5 percent, 13-month bonds

SBFC Finance to raise Rs 43crore at 8.57 percent, 3-year bonds

Commercial papers:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.36 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.50 percent coupon

NCDC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon