    Key bond market deals: PFC, Max Life, Spandana, HDFC

    By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
    Here’s a look at key bond market deals on August 2.

    Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Monday.
    Non-convertible debentures:
    • PFC takes Rs 1,985 crore, 3 years, 91 days T-bill yield linked bonds
    • HDFC Credila Financial Services takes Rs 250 crore at 7.23 percent, 10-year bonds
    • Max Life Insurance takes Rs 496 crore on 10-year subordinated bonds
    • Telesonic Networks take Rs 3000 crore at 5.35 percent, 21-month bonds
    • Tata Cap Financial takes Rs 200 crore on a 3-year, T-bill linked coupon
    • Hero Fincorp to raise Rs 200 crore at 6.25 percent, 3-year bonds
    • HDB Fin to raise Rs 400 crore at T-bill linked rated, 3-year bonds
    • Spandana Sphoorty Fin to raise Rs 30 crore at 10.5 percent, 13-month bonds
    • SBFC Finance to raise Rs 43crore at 8.57 percent, 3-year bonds
      • Commercial papers:
      • Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.36 percent coupon
      • Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.50 percent coupon
        • NCDC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
        (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
        First Published:  IST
