Key bond market deals: PFC, LIC Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Finance

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Friday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • PFC takes Rs 1,988 crore at 6.95 percent via 10-year bonds
  • LIC Housing Fin takes Rs 675 crore at a 5.65 percent IRR via three-year and seven-month zero-coupon bonds
  • Fullerton India Credit takes Rs 50 crore at 7.6 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds
  • Aditya Birla Finance to raise Rs 100 crore at 6.45 percent
  • Cholamandalam Invt to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds at a 7.9 percent coupon
  • L&T Finance takes Rs 55 crore at a 5.1 percent IRR via 7.7 percent June ’23 bonds
  • Star Health & Allied Insurance takes Rs 400 crore at 8.75 percent via seven-year subordinated bonds
  • CESC takes Rs 400 crore at 5.85 percent via 5-year bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.48 percent coupon
    • SAIL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.48 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via over one-month CPs at a 3.50 percent coupon
    • BPCL to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.56 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.69 percent coupon
    • Kotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.95 percent coupon
      • (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
