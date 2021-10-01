Key bond market deals: PFC, LIC Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Finance

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

PFC takes Rs 1,988 crore at 6.95 percent via 10-year bonds

LIC Housing Fin takes Rs 675 crore at a 5.65 percent IRR via three-year and seven-month zero-coupon bonds

Fullerton India Credit takes Rs 50 crore at 7.6 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds

Aditya Birla Finance to raise Rs 100 crore at 6.45 percent

Cholamandalam Invt to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds at a 7.9 percent coupon

L&T Finance takes Rs 55 crore at a 5.1 percent IRR via 7.7 percent June ’23 bonds

Star Health & Allied Insurance takes Rs 400 crore at 8.75 percent via seven-year subordinated bonds

CESC takes Rs 400 crore at 5.85 percent via 5-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.48 percent coupon

SAIL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.48 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via over one-month CPs at a 3.50 percent coupon

BPCL to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.56 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.69 percent coupon