Key bond market deals: PFC, LIC Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Finance

Non-Convertible Debentures:PFC takes Rs 1,988 crore at 6.95 percent via 10-year bondsLIC Housing Fin takes Rs 675 crore at a 5.65 percent IRR via three-year and seven-month zero-coupon bondsFullerton India Credit takes Rs 50 crore at 7.6 percent via 10-year subordinated bondsAditya Birla Finance to raise Rs 100 crore at 6.45 percentCholamandalam Invt to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds at a 7.9 percent couponL&T Finance takes Rs 55 crore at a 5.1 percent IRR via 7.7 percent June ’23 bondsStar Health & Allied Insurance takes Rs 400 crore at 8.75 percent via seven-year subordinated bondsCESC takes Rs 400 crore at 5.85 percent via 5-year bonds
Commercial Papers:HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.48 percent couponSAIL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.48 percent couponIOC to raise funds via over one-month CPs at a 3.50 percent couponBPCL to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.56 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.69 percent couponKotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.95 percent coupon
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)