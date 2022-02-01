Key bond market deals: NTPC, JK Cement, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

L&T Finance accepts bids worth INR 565 crore on three-year and eight-month bonds at 6.45 percent coupon

HDFC Credila Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon

Aseem Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on near two-year bonds at 6.35 percent coupon

Prayatna Developers to raise aggregate INR 206 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on February 2

Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.97 percent coupon

NTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

Tata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.23 percent coupon