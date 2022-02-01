Key bond market deals: NTPC, JK Cement, Godrej Industries

Non-Convertible Debentures:L&T Finance accepts bids worth INR 565 crore on three-year and eight-month bonds at 6.45 percent couponHDFC Credila Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent couponAseem Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on near two-year bonds at 6.35 percent couponPrayatna Developers to raise aggregate INR 206 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on February 2Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon
Commercial Papers:Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.97 percent couponNTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent couponTata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.23 percent couponJK Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon
First Published: IST