Key bond market deals: NTPC, JK Cement, Godrej Industries

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • L&T Finance accepts bids worth INR 565 crore on three-year and eight-month bonds at 6.45 percent coupon
  • HDFC Credila Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon
  • Aseem Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on near two-year bonds at 6.35 percent coupon
  • Prayatna Developers to raise aggregate INR 206 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on February 2
  • Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.97 percent coupon
    • NTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
    • Tata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.23 percent coupon
    • JK Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon
      First Published:  IST
