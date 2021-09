Key bond market deals: NTPC, HDFC, Tata Power

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise money at 3.37 percent

Tata Capital Housing takes money at 4.82 percent

Bajaj Housing Finance takes money at 5.69 percent

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NTPC to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds

Tata Capital Housing:

a. To raise Rs 100 crore via re-issue of September’24 zero-coupon bonds

b. Takes Rs 700 crore at 4.82 percent coupon, 18-month bonds

HDFC Ltd to raise Rs 3000 crore at 4.71 percent via 2-year bonds

Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise Rs 300 crore at 6.8 percent via 5-year bonds

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership takes Rs 100 crore at 7.52 percent via 10-year and 7-month subordinated bonds

Bajaj Housing Finance takes Rs 340 crore at 5.69 percent coupon via 3-year and 3-month bonds

Commercial Papers:

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon

Mangalore Refinery to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.38 percent coupon

Tata Power to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon