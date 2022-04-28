Key bond market deals: NTPC, Godrej Industries, LIC Housing Finance

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NTPC sets 5.78 percent coupon on two-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore
  • Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon
  • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 6.31 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28
  • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.65 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28
  • Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 200 crore via reissue of 7.4507 percent April 2025 bonds at 7.55 percent yield, invites bids on April 28
  • Mindspace Business Parks REIT likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds soon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • EXIM Bank to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.24 percent coupon
    • LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near six-month CP at 4.68 percent coupon
    • HDB Financial Services to raise funds via 11-month CP at 5.34 percent coupon
