Key bond market deals: NTPC, Godrej Industries, LIC Housing Finance

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tNTPC sets 5.78 percent coupon on two-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore \tCholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon \tTata Capital Financial Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 6.31 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28 \tTata Capital Financial Services to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.65 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28 \tShriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 200 crore via reissue of 7.4507 percent April 2025 bonds at 7.55 percent yield, invites bids on April 28 \tMindspace Business Parks REIT likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds soonCommercial Papers: \tEXIM Bank to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.24 percent coupon \tLIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near six-month CP at 4.68 percent coupon \tHDB Financial Services to raise funds via 11-month CP at 5.34 percent coupon