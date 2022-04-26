Key bond market deals: NTPC, BHEL, JM Financial Services

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tNTPC to raise at least INR 500 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 27 \tSundaram Finance to raise INR 500 crore via two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon, invites bids on April 26 \tHDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.31 percent IRR, invites bids on April 26Commercial Papers: \tBHEL to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon \tNTPC to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon \tIGH Holdings to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon \tTata Power Renewable to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.06 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via over two-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon \tJM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 5.05 percent coupon – 3 month paper at 5 percent +Catch all stock market updates here