Key bond market deals: NTPC, BHEL, JM Financial Services

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NTPC to raise at least INR 500 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 27

Sundaram Finance to raise INR 500 crore via two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon, invites bids on April 26

HDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.31 percent IRR, invites bids on April 26

Commercial Papers:

BHEL to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon

NTPC to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon

IGH Holdings to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon

Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.06 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via over two-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

JM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 5.05 percent coupon – 3 month paper at 5 percent +

