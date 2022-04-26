Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Key bond market deals: NTPC, BHEL, JM Financial Services

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key bond market deals: NTPC, BHEL, JM Financial Services
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NTPC to raise at least INR 500 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 27
  • Sundaram Finance to raise INR 500 crore via two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon, invites bids on April 26
  • HDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.31 percent IRR, invites bids on April 26
    • Commercial Papers:
    • BHEL to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon
    • NTPC to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon
    • IGH Holdings to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
    • Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.06 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via over two-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
    • JM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 5.05 percent coupon – 3 month paper at 5 percent +
      • Catch all stock market updates here
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      next story

      Market Movers

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      View More