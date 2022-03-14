Key bond market deals: NHAI, SIDBI, NTPC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NHAI sets 7.12 percent coupon on 15-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 3941 crore

Tata Capital Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 25 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon

SIDBI to raise at least INR 1000 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on March 14

JM Financial Products to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds, invites bids on March 14

JM Financial Credit Solutions to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds, invites bids March 14

NPCIL likely to raise funds via longer duration bonds soon

Indian Overseas Bank likely to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds in March

Commercial Papers:

NTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon

Hero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.37 percent coupon

