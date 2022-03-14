Key bond market deals: NHAI, SIDBI, NTPC

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NHAI sets 7.12 percent coupon on 15-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 3941 crore
  • Tata Capital Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 25 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon
  • SIDBI to raise at least INR 1000 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on March 14
  • JM Financial Products to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds, invites bids on March 14
  • JM Financial Credit Solutions to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds, invites bids March 14
  • NPCIL likely to raise funds via longer duration bonds soon
  • Indian Overseas Bank likely to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds in March
    • Commercial Papers:
    • NTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon
    • Hero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.37 percent coupon
