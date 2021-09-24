Key bond market deals: NHAI, HDFC Bank, Sundaram Finance

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Friday.

Highlights:

Commercial paper rates have hardened

HDFC Bank takes money via infrastructure bonds

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

NHAI to raise Rs 1,000 crore via 20-year bonds

HDFC Bank takes Rs 5,000 crore at 6.44 percent via seven-year infrastructure bonds

HDFC Ltd takes Rs 2,500 crore at 6.88 percent via 10-year bonds

LIC Housing Finance takes Rs 975 crore at 6.95 percent via 10-year bonds

Sundaram Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 4.85 percent via two-year bonds

IIFL Home Finance:

a. Takes Rs 15 crore via reissuance of May ’30 bonds at 8.52 percent

b. To raise Rs 100 crore at 8.2% via five-year bonds

c. To raise Rs 100 crore via public issue of bonds opening on Sept 27

DBL Byrapura Challakere takes Rs 235 crore at 6.59 percent semi-annual coupon via 13-year bonds

Sundew properties to raise Rs 400 crore at 6.1 percent via two-year and nine-month bonds

Renew Sun Waves to raise Rs 1,002 crore via three-year bonds

Orissa Metaliks to raise Rs 100 crore via five-year bonds

Shriram Transport Finance takes Rs 95 crore via reissuance of June ’23 bonds at 7.4 percent

HDFC in talk to raise funds via three-year bonds at 91-day T-Bill yield-linked coupon

Star Health And Allied Insurance likely to raise funds via seven-year subordinated bonds soon

Commercial Papers (CPs)

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon

Kotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon