Key bond market deals: NHAI, HDFC Bank, Sundaram Finance

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Mini

NHAI will raise Rs 1,000 crore through 20-year bonds. Here’s a look at other key bond market deals on Friday.

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Friday.
Highlights:
  • Commercial paper  rates have hardened
  • HDFC Bank takes money via infrastructure bonds
    • Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)
    • NHAI to raise Rs 1,000 crore via 20-year bonds
    • HDFC Bank takes Rs 5,000 crore at 6.44 percent via seven-year infrastructure bonds
    • HDFC Ltd takes Rs 2,500 crore at 6.88 percent via 10-year bonds
    • LIC Housing Finance takes Rs 975 crore at 6.95 percent via 10-year bonds
    • Sundaram Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 4.85 percent via two-year bonds
    • IIFL Home Finance:
      • a. Takes Rs 15 crore via reissuance of May ’30 bonds at 8.52 percent
      b. To raise Rs 100 crore at 8.2% via five-year bonds
      c. To raise Rs 100 crore via public issue of bonds opening on Sept 27
    • DBL Byrapura Challakere takes Rs 235 crore at 6.59 percent semi-annual coupon via 13-year bonds
    • Sundew properties to raise Rs 400 crore at 6.1 percent via two-year and nine-month bonds
    • Renew Sun Waves to raise Rs 1,002 crore via three-year bonds
    • Orissa Metaliks to raise Rs 100 crore via five-year bonds
    • Shriram Transport Finance takes Rs 95 crore via reissuance of June ’23 bonds at 7.4 percent
    • HDFC in talk to raise funds via three-year bonds at 91-day T-Bill yield-linked coupon
    • Star Health And Allied Insurance likely to raise funds via seven-year subordinated bonds soon
      • Commercial Papers (CPs) 
      • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon
      • Kotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon
      • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon
      • Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon
      • JM Financial ARC to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.92 percent coupon
        (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
