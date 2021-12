Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:

3 month CP rates have cooled off and are now at and below 3.8 percent

Jana holdings has raised money at 16 percent

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

NHAI sets 6.87 percent coupon on 10-year and four-month bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 1180 crore

Axis Bank accepts bids worth Rs 2600 crore on 10-year infrastructure bonds at a 6.99 percent coupon

Jana Holdings accepts bids worth Rs 225 crore on a 16.00 percent yield

Sundaram Home Finance to raise at least Rs 150 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on Dec. 21

Sonata Finance to raise Rs 75 crore via three-year bonds at 12.30 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 22

Annapurna Finance raises Rs 63.3 crore via five-year bonds at an 11.30 percent semi-annual coupon

HDFC Bank likely to raise funds via 10-yer infrastructure bonds soon

IOC likely to raise funds via five-year bonds soon

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon

SAIL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.77 percent coupon

Alembic Pharma to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

Catch all the stock market live updates here.