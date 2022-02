Key bond market deals: NABARD, IOC, Tata Power

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

KKR India Asset Finance accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on five-year bonds at 8.32 percent coupon

Adani Green Energy (UP) accepts bids worth INR 107 crore on multiple tenor bonds

NABARD to raise at least INR 2000 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on February 3

Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 525 crore via two-year bonds at 6.80 percent coupon, invites bids on Feb. 3

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon