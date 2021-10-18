Key bond market deals: NABARD, IOC, HDFC

Non-Convertible Debentures:NABARD takes Rs 4372 crore on re-issue of 5.23 percent Jan 2025 bonds at 5.4 percentEmbassy Office Parks REIT takes:
a. Rs 1100 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bonds
b. Rs 2000 crore at 7.05 percent via 5-year bonds
Commercial Papers:IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.33 percent couponHDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.55 percent couponBharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent couponJM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent couponHDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.39 percent coupon
