Key bond market deals: NABARD, IOC, HDFC

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NABARD takes Rs 4372 crore on re-issue of 5.23 percent Jan 2025 bonds at 5.4 percent
  • Embassy Office Parks REIT takes:
    • a. Rs 1100 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bonds
    b. Rs 2000 crore at 7.05 percent via 5-year bonds
    Commercial Papers:
    • IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.33 percent coupon
    • HDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
    • Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon
    • JM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
    • HDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.39 percent coupon
