Key bond market deals: NABARD, IOC, HDFC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD takes Rs 4372 crore on re-issue of 5.23 percent Jan 2025 bonds at 5.4 percent

Embassy Office Parks REIT takes:

a. Rs 1100 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bonds

b. Rs 2000 crore at 7.05 percent via 5-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.33 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon

JM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.39 percent coupon

