Key bond market deals: NABARD, CanFin Homes, Muthoot Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • HDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on 23-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon
  • Tata Capital Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 550 crore on two-year bonds at 5.86 percent coupon
  • NABARD to raise at least INR 2000 crore via three-year and two-day bonds, invites bids on February 23
  • CanFin Homes to raise at least INR 200 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on February 24
  • Aadhar Housing Finance to raise at least INR 5 crore via four-year bonds, invites bids on February 23
  • JM Financial Products to raise INR 35 crore via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds, invites bids on February 23
  • Muthoot Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds at 6.17 percent coupon, invites bids on February 23
  • Axis Finance to raise funds via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon
  • India Infradebt raises INR 1100 crore via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon
  • Shriram City Union Finance raises INR 180 crore via 10-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon
  • HPCL likely to raise funds via five-year bonds soon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon
