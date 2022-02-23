Key bond market deals: NABARD, CanFin Homes, Muthoot Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on 23-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 550 crore on two-year bonds at 5.86 percent coupon

NABARD to raise at least INR 2000 crore via three-year and two-day bonds, invites bids on February 23

CanFin Homes to raise at least INR 200 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on February 24

Aadhar Housing Finance to raise at least INR 5 crore via four-year bonds, invites bids on February 23

JM Financial Products to raise INR 35 crore via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds, invites bids on February 23

Muthoot Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds at 6.17 percent coupon, invites bids on February 23

Axis Finance to raise funds via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon

India Infradebt raises INR 1100 crore via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon

Shriram City Union Finance raises INR 180 crore via 10-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon

HPCL likely to raise funds via five-year bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon

