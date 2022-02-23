Key bond market deals: NABARD, CanFin Homes, Muthoot Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tHDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on 23-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon \tTata Capital Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 550 crore on two-year bonds at 5.86 percent coupon \tNABARD to raise at least INR 2000 crore via three-year and two-day bonds, invites bids on February 23 \tCanFin Homes to raise at least INR 200 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on February 24 \tAadhar Housing Finance to raise at least INR 5 crore via four-year bonds, invites bids on February 23 \tJM Financial Products to raise INR 35 crore via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds, invites bids on February 23 \tMuthoot Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds at 6.17 percent coupon, invites bids on February 23 \tAxis Finance to raise funds via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon \tIndia Infradebt raises INR 1100 crore via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon \tShriram City Union Finance raises INR 180 crore via 10-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon \tHPCL likely to raise funds via five-year bonds soonCommercial Papers: \tNABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here