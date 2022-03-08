Key bond market deals: Muthoot FinCorp, CanFin Homes, Ramco Cements

Non-Convertible Debentures:Muthoot FinCorp raises INR 50 crore via five-year and 10-month bonds at 10.26 percent coupon, payable monthlyCanFin Homes plans to raise at least INR 200 crore selling bonds maturing in three years and three months; invites bids by 12:30 pm on March 9Hinduja Leyland Finance accepts bids worth INR 200 crore for bonds maturing in two years, company will pay annual coupon of 7.45 percentRamco Cements may look to raise around INR 200 crore via issuance of shorter tenor bonds before end of this month
Commercial Papers:No deals
