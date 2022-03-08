Key bond market deals: Muthoot FinCorp, CanFin Homes, Ramco Cements

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Muthoot FinCorp raises INR 50 crore via five-year and 10-month bonds at 10.26 percent coupon, payable monthly

CanFin Homes plans to raise at least INR 200 crore selling bonds maturing in three years and three months; invites bids by 12:30 pm on March 9

Hinduja Leyland Finance accepts bids worth INR 200 crore for bonds maturing in two years, company will pay annual coupon of 7.45 percent

Ramco Cements may look to raise around INR 200 crore via issuance of shorter tenor bonds before end of this month

Commercial Papers:

No deals

