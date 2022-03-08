Key bond market deals: Muthoot FinCorp, CanFin Homes, Ramco Cements

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Muthoot FinCorp raises INR 50 crore via five-year and 10-month bonds at 10.26 percent coupon, payable monthly
  • CanFin Homes plans to raise at least INR 200 crore selling bonds maturing in three years and three months; invites bids by 12:30 pm on March 9
  • Hinduja Leyland Finance accepts bids worth INR 200 crore for bonds maturing in two years, company will pay annual coupon of 7.45 percent
  • Ramco Cements may look to raise around INR 200 crore via issuance of shorter tenor bonds before end of this month
    • Commercial Papers:
    • No deals
