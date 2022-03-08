Key bond market deals: Muthoot FinCorp, CanFin Homes, Ramco Cements

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tMuthoot FinCorp raises INR 50 crore via five-year and 10-month bonds at 10.26 percent coupon, payable monthly \tCanFin Homes plans to raise at least INR 200 crore selling bonds maturing in three years and three months; invites bids by 12:30 pm on March 9 \tHinduja Leyland Finance accepts bids worth INR 200 crore for bonds maturing in two years, company will pay annual coupon of 7.45 percent \tRamco Cements may look to raise around INR 200 crore via issuance of shorter tenor bonds before end of this monthCommercial Papers: \tNo dealsCatch all stock market updates here