Key bond market deals: Mindspace Business Parks, Manappuram Finance, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Toyota Financial Services India accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on two-year bonds at 5.88 percent coupon

Tata Projects accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on three-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 150 crore via two-year zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on January 31

HDFC Credila Financial Services to raise INR 200 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on January 31

Adani Green Energy (UP) to raise aggregate INR 107 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on February 2

Parampujya Solar Energy to raise aggregate INR 174 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on February 2

Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises INR 500 crore via near three-year bonds at 6.35 percent coupon, payable quarterly

Manappuram Finance raises INR 400 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 6.93 percent coupon

NIIF Infrastructure Finance raises INR 885 crore via reissue of 6.75 percent February 2027 bonds at 7.10 percent yield

Commercial Papers:

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.00 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon

BHEL to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon