Key bond market deals: Mindspace Business Parks, Manappuram Finance, IOC

Non-Convertible Debentures:Toyota Financial Services India accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on two-year bonds at 5.88 percent couponTata Projects accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on three-year bonds at 6.65 percent couponTata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 150 crore via two-year zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on January 31HDFC Credila Financial Services to raise INR 200 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on January 31Adani Green Energy (UP) to raise aggregate INR 107 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on February 2Parampujya Solar Energy to raise aggregate INR 174 crore via multiple tenor bonds, invites bids on February 2Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises INR 500 crore via near three-year bonds at 6.35 percent coupon, payable quarterlyManappuram Finance raises INR 400 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 6.93 percent couponNIIF Infrastructure Finance raises INR 885 crore via reissue of 6.75 percent February 2027 bonds at 7.10 percent yield
Commercial Papers:Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.00 percent couponIOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.74 percent couponBHEL to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.93 percent couponAxis Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon