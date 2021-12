Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Manappuram Finance accepts bid worth INR 250 crore on three-year bonds at 6.95 percent coupon

Citicorp Finance accepts bids worth INR 450 crore on over two-year bonds at 5.64 percent coupon

Vedanta to raise INR 1,000 crore via three-year bonds at 7.68 percent coupon, invites bids on December 30

Axis Finance to raise INR 50 crore via perpetual bonds, invites bids on December 30

Prestige Projects to raise at least INR 400 crore via four-year bonds, invites bids on January 4

Navi Finserv to raise at least INR 50 crore via 15-month bonds, invites bids on January 4

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon

EXIM Bank to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.24 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.50 percent coupon

CanFin Homes to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon