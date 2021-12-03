0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • bonds>

  • Key bond market deals: L&T Finance, Tata Capital, Axis Finance

Key bond market deals: L&T Finance, Tata Capital, Axis Finance

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key bond market deals: L&T Finance, Tata Capital, Axis Finance
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
  • L&T Finance accepts bids worth INR 1.50 billion on three-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon
  • Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 2.19 billion on 7.10% September 2031 bond reissue at 7.22 percent yield
  • Axis Finance to raise at least INR 500 million via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.42 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 3
  • Aditya Birla Finance to raise at least INR 250 million via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.43 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 3
  • IKF Finance to raise INR 500 million via two-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 3
  • Ecap Equities to raise INR 2.75 billion via two-year and five-month bonds at 9.95 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 8
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via three-year bonds at 5.79 percent coupon
  • Muthoottu Mini Financiers to raise at least INR 1 billion via public issue of bonds
  • Edelweiss Financial Services to raise at least INR 2 billion via public issue of bonds
  • GR Akkalkot Solapur Highway raises INR 1.58 billion via 12-year and 11-month bonds at repo-rate linked coupon, payable semi-annually
  • Shriram City Union gets board approval to raise aggregate of INR 6 billion via bonds
  • LIC Housing Finance in talks to raise funds via 10-year bonds at 7.08 percent coupon
    • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
    • Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.25 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.25 percent coupon
    • BPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon
    • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon
    • Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
      • Tags
      next story