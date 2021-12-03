Key bond market deals: L&T Finance, Tata Capital, Axis Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

L&T Finance accepts bids worth INR 1.50 billion on three-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 2.19 billion on 7.10% September 2031 bond reissue at 7.22 percent yield

Axis Finance to raise at least INR 500 million via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.42 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 3

Aditya Birla Finance to raise at least INR 250 million via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.43 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 3

IKF Finance to raise INR 500 million via two-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 3

Ecap Equities to raise INR 2.75 billion via two-year and five-month bonds at 9.95 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 8

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via three-year bonds at 5.79 percent coupon

Muthoottu Mini Financiers to raise at least INR 1 billion via public issue of bonds

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise at least INR 2 billion via public issue of bonds

GR Akkalkot Solapur Highway raises INR 1.58 billion via 12-year and 11-month bonds at repo-rate linked coupon, payable semi-annually

Shriram City Union gets board approval to raise aggregate of INR 6 billion via bonds

LIC Housing Finance in talks to raise funds via 10-year bonds at 7.08 percent coupon

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.25 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.25 percent coupon

BPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon