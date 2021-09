Key bond market deals: L&T Finance, ICICI Securities, Tata Capital

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Key highlights:

State Bank of India (SBI) raises Tier-I bonds at 7.72 percent

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds at 3.54 percent

1-year money raised at 4.45-4.6 percent by L&T Finance and Hero Fincorp

Non-Convertible Debentures:

SBI takes Rs 4000 crore at 7.72 percent via Tier-I perpetual bonds

NABARD to raise Rs 2000 crore via 3-year and 5-month bonds

LIC Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 crore via 5-year bonds

HDB Finance to raise funds at 6.35 percent IRR via 4-year and 9-month bonds

Tata Capital Finance Services to raise funds via 18-month bonds at 4.8 percent

Commercial Papers:

HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.16 percent coupon

JM Financial Services to raise funds via intra-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via over 2-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Axis Finance to raise funds via 6-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via 7-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon

L&T Finance to raise funds via 1-year CP at 4.45 percent coupon