Key bond market deals: LIC Housing, HPCL, L&T Finance

Key highlights:
Godrej Industries to raise funds at 3.39 percent
Non-Convertible Debentures:L&T Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 5 percent yield in re-issue of 7.68 percent March’23 bondsKosamattam Finance to raise Rs 150 crore via public issue that opens todayRoyal Sundaram General Insurance to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds next week
Commercial Papers:Godrej Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.39 percent couponHPCL to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.26 percent couponHPCL to raise funds via 2-month CP at 3.29 percent couponICICI Securities to raise funds via over 2-month CP at 3.59 percent couponLIC Housing Finance to raise funds via 8-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)