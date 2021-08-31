Key bond market deals: LIC Housing, HPCL, L&T Finance

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:
Godrej Industries to raise funds at 3.39 percent
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • L&T Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 5 percent yield in re-issue of 7.68 percent March’23 bonds
  • Kosamattam Finance to raise Rs 150 crore via public issue that opens today
  • Royal Sundaram General Insurance to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds next week
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.26 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via 2-month CP at 3.29 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via over 2-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon
    • LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via 8-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon
      (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
