Key bond market deals: LIC Housing, HPCL, L&T Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:

Godrej Industries to raise funds at 3.39 percent

Non-Convertible Debentures:

L&T Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 5 percent yield in re-issue of 7.68 percent March’23 bonds

Kosamattam Finance to raise Rs 150 crore via public issue that opens today

Royal Sundaram General Insurance to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds next week

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.26 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via 2-month CP at 3.29 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via over 2-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon