Key bond market deals: LIC Housing Finance, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Axis Finance accepts bids worth INR750 million on 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.42 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance accepts bids worth INR750 million on 10-year subordinated binds at 7.43 percent coupon

IKF Finance accepts bids worth INR500 million on two-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR2.50 billion via reissue of 7.13 percent November 2031 bonds, invites bids on December 6

HDB Financial Services Plans to raise at least INR1 billion via over two-year bonds at 5.42 percent coupon, invites bids on December 6

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise at least INR3 billion via near three-year bonds at 5.79 percent IRR

Cholamandalam Investment to raise at least INR1 billion via three-year bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon, invites bids on December 6

JM Financial Credit Solutions to raise at least INR500 million via reissue of 8.50 July 2031 bonds, invites bids on December 6

Toyota Financial Services India raises INR2 billion via three-year bonds at 5.9850 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance raises INR1.25 billion via perpetual bonds at 8.35 percent coupon

L&T Finance raises INR500 million via reissue of 9.00 percent February 2024 bonds at 5.60 percent yield

Punjab National Bank to raise funds via perpetual bonds next week

Commercial Papers:

BHEL to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.84 percent coupon

JM Financial Services to raise funds via six-month CP at 5.37 percent coupon

