Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 657 crore on reissue of 7.13 percent November 2031 bonds at 7.24 percent yield

Kotak Mahindra Investments accepts bids worth INR 50 crore on two-year and three-month zero-coupon bonds at 5.65 percent IRR

Raymond accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on three-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon

Mangalore Refinery to raise at least INR 320 crore via 10-year and four-month bonds, invites bids on December 27

Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 25 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on December 27

Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway to raise INR 235 crore via 12-year and two-month bonds, invites bids on December 27

Commercial Papers:

SAIL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.18 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.56 percent coupon