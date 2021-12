Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 24 billion on three-year and three-month bonds at 5.9943 percent coupon

NABARD to raise at least Rs 5 billion via 10-year and four-month bonds, invites bids on Dec. 14

REC to raise at least Rs 5 billion via 10-year and three-month bonds, invites bids on Dec. 14

Indiabulls Real Estate to raise at least Rs 750 million via one-year bonds at 10.50 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 14

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 2.50 billion via one-year and nine-month bonds at 7.07 percent coupon

India Infradebt raises Rs 5 billion via five-year and six-month bonds at 6.75 percent coupon

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves raising Rs 50 billion via sale of bonds in 2022-23

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

TV18 Broadcast to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon

Network 18 Media and Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon

Kotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.21 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.52 percent coupon