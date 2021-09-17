  • Home>
Key bond market deals: LIC Housing Finance, JSW Steel, Godrej Industries

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • LIC Housing Finance to raise Rs 500 crore via 3-year and 8-month bonds
  • Cholamandalam Investment takes Rs 250 crore at 5.58 percent via 2-year bonds
  • Shriram City Union Finance to raise Rs 50 crore via 3-year bonds
  • Piombino Steel to raise Rs 2600 crore at 9 percent IRR via 2-year and 6-month bonds
  • Power Finance Corporation (PFC) takes Euro 300 million via 7-year bonds at 1.841 percent coupon
  • JSW Steel takes USD 1 billion via multiple tenor bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • BHEL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon
    • ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via near 1-month CP at 3.32 percent coupon
    • GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
    • Chennai Petroleum Corporation to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.40 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
    • Axis Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
    • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.97 percent coupon
