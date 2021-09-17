Key bond market deals: LIC Housing Finance, JSW Steel, Godrej Industries

Non-Convertible Debentures:LIC Housing Finance to raise Rs 500 crore via 3-year and 8-month bondsCholamandalam Investment takes Rs 250 crore at 5.58 percent via 2-year bondsShriram City Union Finance to raise Rs 50 crore via 3-year bondsPiombino Steel to raise Rs 2600 crore at 9 percent IRR via 2-year and 6-month bondsPower Finance Corporation (PFC) takes Euro 300 million via 7-year bonds at 1.841 percent couponJSW Steel takes USD 1 billion via multiple tenor bonds
Commercial Papers:BHEL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.37 percent couponICICI Home Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.42 percent couponHPCL to raise funds via near 1-month CP at 3.32 percent couponGIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near 3-month CP at 3.55 percent couponChennai Petroleum Corporation to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.40 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.43 percent couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.70 percent couponAxis Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.70 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.97 percent coupon
