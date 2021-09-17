Key bond market deals: LIC Housing Finance, JSW Steel, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

LIC Housing Finance to raise Rs 500 crore via 3-year and 8-month bonds

Cholamandalam Investment takes Rs 250 crore at 5.58 percent via 2-year bonds

Shriram City Union Finance to raise Rs 50 crore via 3-year bonds

Piombino Steel to raise Rs 2600 crore at 9 percent IRR via 2-year and 6-month bonds

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) takes Euro 300 million via 7-year bonds at 1.841 percent coupon

JSW Steel takes USD 1 billion via multiple tenor bonds

Commercial Papers:

BHEL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via near 1-month CP at 3.32 percent coupon

GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corporation to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.40 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon