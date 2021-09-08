  • Home>
  • Key bond market deals: LIC Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion, HDFC Securities

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • LIC Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 1000 crore via 2-year and 4-month bonds
  • Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail to raise Rs 400 crore via 3-year bonds
  • Axis Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 5.75 percent via 3-year bonds
  • NIIF Infra Finance to raise Rs 500 crore at 6.72 percent via 5-year and 1-month bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon
    • ONGC Petro Additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.52% coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon
    • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
    • Reliance Industries to raise funds via February-end CP at 3.54 percent coupon
    • Network 18 Media to raise funds via February-end CP at 3.65 percent coupon\
      Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
      (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
      First Published:  IST
