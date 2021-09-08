Key bond market deals: LIC Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion, HDFC Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:LIC Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 1000 crore via 2-year and 4-month bondsAditya Birla Fashion & Retail to raise Rs 400 crore via 3-year bondsAxis Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 5.75 percent via 3-year bondsNIIF Infra Finance to raise Rs 500 crore at 6.72 percent via 5-year and 1-month bonds
Commercial Papers:Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.45 percent couponONGC Petro Additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.52% couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.65 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 4.10 percent couponReliance Industries to raise funds via February-end CP at 3.54 percent couponNetwork 18 Media to raise funds via February-end CP at 3.65 percent coupon\
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
