Key bond market deals: LIC Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion, HDFC Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 1000 crore via 2-year and 4-month bonds

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail to raise Rs 400 crore via 3-year bonds

Axis Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 5.75 percent via 3-year bonds

NIIF Infra Finance to raise Rs 500 crore at 6.72 percent via 5-year and 1-month bonds

Commercial Papers:

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon

ONGC Petro Additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.52% coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to raise funds via February-end CP at 3.54 percent coupon

Network 18 Media to raise funds via February-end CP at 3.65 percent coupon\