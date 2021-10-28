Key bond market deals: Kotak Mahindra Prime, Bajaj Housing Fin, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES: \tHDB Fin to raise Rs 100 crore via perpetual bonds at 7.68 percent \tKotak Mahindra Prime to raise Rs 675 crore at 5.74 percent via 3-year bonds \tBajaj Housing Finance to raise Rs 50 crore via 10-year bonds \tStar Health to raise Rs 50 crore via 7-year subordinated bonds \tAadhar Housing Fin to raise Rs 10 crore at 6.9 percent via 3-year bonds \tHDFC ltd takes Rs 2000 crore via 3-year bonds at 91-day T-bill yield linked coupon \tDBL Infra assets takes Rs 120 crore at 13 percent via 4-year and 10-month bonds \tIndia Grid trust approves raising up to Rs 1200 crore \tCEAT likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds in NovemberCOMMERCIAL PAPERS: \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via eight-day CP at 6.75 percent coupon \tIOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.64 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon \tReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.55 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via over six-month CP at 4.80 percent couponFollow our live blog for more stock market updates