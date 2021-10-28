0

  Key bond market deals: Kotak Mahindra Prime, Bajaj Housing Fin, Godrej Industries

Key bond market deals: Kotak Mahindra Prime, Bajaj Housing Fin, Godrej Industries

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
  • HDB Fin to raise Rs 100 crore via perpetual bonds at 7.68 percent
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise Rs 675 crore at 5.74 percent via 3-year bonds
  • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise Rs 50 crore via 10-year bonds
  • Star Health to raise Rs 50 crore via 7-year subordinated bonds
  • Aadhar Housing Fin to raise Rs 10 crore at 6.9 percent via 3-year bonds
  • HDFC ltd takes Rs 2000 crore via 3-year bonds at 91-day T-bill yield linked coupon
  • DBL Infra assets takes Rs 120 crore at 13 percent via 4-year and 10-month bonds
  • India Grid trust approves raising up to Rs 1200 crore
  • CEAT likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds in November
    • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via eight-day CP at 6.75 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.64 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon
    • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.55 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via over six-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon
