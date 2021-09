Key bond market deals: Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Home Finance

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD to raise Rs 860 crore via 15-year bonds

Tata Cap Fin to raise Rs 50 crore via 10-year bonds

Jamnagar Utilities & Power to raise Rs 4,000 crore at 6.4 percent via five-year bonds

HDB Financial Services to raise Rs 25 crore via two-year bonds

KKR India Asset Finance to raise Rs 75 crore via 10-year bonds

Star Health & Allied Insurance to raise Rs 200 crore via seven-year subordinated bonds

Summit Digitel Infrastructure to raise Rs 650 crore at 7.4 percent via seven-year bonds

NIIF Infra Finance to raise Rs 500 crore at 6.84 percent via five-year and two-month bonds

Kotak Mahindra Invt to raise Rs 10 crore at 5.5 percent via three-year bonds

ICICI Home Finance to raise:

a. Rs 25 crore at 6.1 percent via four-year and six-month bonds

b. Rs 10 crore at 6.27 percent via five-year bonds

Bajaj Finance takes:

a. Rs 450 crore via reissuance of October ’23 zero-coupon bonds at 4.9 percent

b. Rs 2,171 crore via reissuance of 7.02 percent April ’31 bonds at 7.05 percent yield

Godrej Inds takes Rs 750 crore at 7.58 percent via seven-year bonds

PNB Housing takes Rs 325 crore at 6.5 percent via three-year bonds

Bank of India to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

No deals