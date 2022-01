Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-convertible debentures:

Tata Capital accepts bids worth INR 400 crore on two-year and one-month bonds at 6.4912 percent coupon

Navi Finserv accepts bids worth INR 35 crore on near three-year bonds at 9.50 percent coupon, payable quarterly

Federal Bank to raise at least INR 500 crore via 10-year tier II bonds, invites bids on January 18

Ugro Capital to raise INR 25 crore via three-year bonds at 10.25 percent coupon, invites bids on January 18

Indian Railway Finance Corp raises $500 million via 10-year dollar denominated bonds at 3.57 percent coupon, payable semi-annually

Commercial papers:

IOC to raise funds via near one-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon

Shree Cement to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon

Sundaram Home Finance to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon

Blue Star to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.71 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.89 percent coupon

CanFin Homes to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.66 percent coupon