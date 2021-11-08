0

Key bond market deals: IOC, RIL, Godrej

By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday. 

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • CANFIN Homes to raise Rs 250 crore via 3-year and 3-month bonds
  • Tata Cap Housing Fin to raise Rs 100 crore at 7.3 percent coupon via 10-year bond
    • Commercial Papers:
    • IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon
    • Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon
    • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon
    • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon
    • Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon
    • Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
    • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.70 percent coupon
    • KEC International to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.85 percent coupon
    • Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent coupon
      • Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
