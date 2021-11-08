Key bond market deals: IOC, RIL, Godrej

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tCANFIN Homes to raise Rs 250 crore via 3-year and 3-month bonds \tTata Cap Housing Fin to raise Rs 100 crore at 7.3 percent coupon via 10-year bondCommercial Papers: \tIOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon \tReliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon \tReliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon \tReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon \tTata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon \tTata Motors Finance Solutions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon \tBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.70 percent coupon \tKEC International to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.85 percent coupon \tKotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent couponDisclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.Catch all market updates here.