Key bond market deals: IOC, RIL, Godrej

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

CANFIN Homes to raise Rs 250 crore via 3-year and 3-month bonds

Tata Cap Housing Fin to raise Rs 100 crore at 7.3 percent coupon via 10-year bond

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.70 percent coupon

KEC International to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.85 percent coupon

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent coupon

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

Catch all market updates here.