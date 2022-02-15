Key bond market deals: IOC, HPCL, Tata Power

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures
  • IOC to raise at least INR 500 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 16
  • LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 1030 crore on two-year and four-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon
  • LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 500 crore on five-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon
  • Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on February 15
  • M&M Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 5.98 percent coupon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • HPCL to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon
    • Tata Power to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.82 percent coupon
    • Ultratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.14 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.28 percent coupon
    • GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 5.40 percent coupon
    • LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.66 percent coupon
