Key bond market deals: IOC, HPCL, Tata Power

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures

IOC to raise at least INR 500 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 16

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 1030 crore on two-year and four-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 500 crore on five-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on February 15

M&M Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 5.98 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

HPCL to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon

Tata Power to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.82 percent coupon

Ultratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.14 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.28 percent coupon

GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 5.40 percent coupon

LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.66 percent coupon

