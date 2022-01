Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Indostar Capital Finance accepts bids worth INR 50 crore on two-year bonds at 7.80 percent coupon

Assem Infra Finance accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on reissue of 6.50 percent November 2024 bonds at 6.50 percent yield

Jana Holdings to raise INR 40 crore via one-year and five-month zero-coupon bonds

John Deere Financial plans to raise INR 300 crore via three-year and near six-month bonds at 6.40 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.47 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon