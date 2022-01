Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NIIF Infra Finance to raise at least INR 300 crore via five-year and one-month bonds, invites bids on January 13

GR Infraprojects to raise at least INR 75 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.70 percent coupon

Indian Oil Corp likely to raise funds via five-year bonds this month

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.62 percent coupon

Tata Projects to raise raise funds via near one-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

BHEL to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.72 percent coupon

SIDBI to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

Poonawala Fincorp to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.99 percent coupon

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon