Key bond market deals: IOC, Godrej Agrovet, Muthoot Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Edelweiss Rural and Corporate to raise INR 275 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 10.34 percent coupon, invites bids on April 8

Muthoot Finance plans to raise at least INR 100 crore via public issue of bonds

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings on YES Bank's bonds

IOC likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds in April

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon

