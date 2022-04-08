Key bond market deals: IOC, Godrej Agrovet, Muthoot Finance

Non-Convertible Debentures:Edelweiss Rural and Corporate to raise INR 275 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 10.34 percent coupon, invites bids on April 8Muthoot Finance plans to raise at least INR 100 crore via public issue of bondsCARE Ratings upgrades ratings on YES Bank's bondsIOC likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds in April
Commercial Papers:Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent couponAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon
