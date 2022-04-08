Key bond market deals: IOC, Godrej Agrovet, Muthoot Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tEdelweiss Rural and Corporate to raise INR 275 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 10.34 percent coupon, invites bids on April 8 \tMuthoot Finance plans to raise at least INR 100 crore via public issue of bonds \tCARE Ratings upgrades ratings on YES Bank's bonds \tIOC likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds in AprilCommercial Papers: \tGodrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here