Key bond market deals: IOC, Godrej Agrovet, Muthoot Finance

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Edelweiss Rural and Corporate to raise INR 275 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 10.34 percent coupon, invites bids on April 8
  • Muthoot Finance plans to raise at least INR 100 crore via public issue of bonds
  • CARE Ratings upgrades ratings on YES Bank's bonds
  • IOC likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds in April
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon
      • Catch all stock market updates here
