Key bond market deals: IOC, Bharat Forge, BHEL

Non-Convertible Debentures:IOC to raise at least INR 1000 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 19Bharat Forge to raise INR 200 crore via three-year bonds at 5.80 percent coupon, invites bids on April 19Mikado Realtors raises INR 114 crore via three-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon
Commercial Papers:IOC to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.78 percent couponBHEL to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.00 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent couponONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent couponAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent couponKEC International to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.77 percent couponPilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon
Catch all stock market updates here