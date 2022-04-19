Key bond market deals: IOC, Bharat Forge, BHEL

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • IOC to raise at least INR 1000 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 19
  • Bharat Forge to raise INR 200 crore via three-year bonds at 5.80 percent coupon, invites bids on April 19
  • Mikado Realtors raises INR 114 crore via three-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • IOC to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.78 percent coupon
    • BHEL to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon
    • ONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent coupon
    • Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
    • KEC International to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.77 percent coupon
    • Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon
