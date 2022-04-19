Key bond market deals: IOC, Bharat Forge, BHEL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

IOC to raise at least INR 1000 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 19

Bharat Forge to raise INR 200 crore via three-year bonds at 5.80 percent coupon, invites bids on April 19

Mikado Realtors raises INR 114 crore via three-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.78 percent coupon

BHEL to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon

ONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

KEC International to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.77 percent coupon

Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon

Catch all stock market updates here