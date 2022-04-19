Key bond market deals: IOC, Bharat Forge, BHEL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tIOC to raise at least INR 1000 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 19 \tBharat Forge to raise INR 200 crore via three-year bonds at 5.80 percent coupon, invites bids on April 19 \tMikado Realtors raises INR 114 crore via three-year bonds at 9.00 percent couponCommercial Papers: \tIOC to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.78 percent coupon \tBHEL to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon \tONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent coupon \tAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon \tKEC International to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.77 percent coupon \tPilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here