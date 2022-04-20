Key bond market deals: IOC, Axis Finance, HDFC Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

National Housing Bank to raise at least INR 1000 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on April 20

IOC sets 5.84 percent coupon on two-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore

Bharat Forge accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on three-year bonds at 5.80 percent coupon

Avanse Financial Services to raise INR 95 crore via near 18-month bonds at 8.04 percent coupon

Dhani Loans and Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via public issue of bonds that opened April 19

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

Network 18 Media and Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.16 percent coupon

Axis Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon

JM Financial Capital to raise funds via six-month CP at 5.99 percent coupon

Sundaram Finance to raise funds via 11-month CP at 5.25 percent coupon

