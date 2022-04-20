0

Key bond market deals: IOC, Axis Finance, HDFC Securities

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • National Housing Bank to raise at least INR 1000 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on April 20
  • IOC sets 5.84 percent coupon on two-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore
  • Bharat Forge accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on three-year bonds at 5.80 percent coupon
  • Avanse Financial Services to raise INR 95 crore via near 18-month bonds at 8.04 percent coupon
  • Dhani Loans and Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via public issue of bonds that opened April 19
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
    • Network 18 Media and Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.16 percent coupon
    • Axis Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon
    • Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon
    • JM Financial Capital to raise funds via six-month CP at 5.99 percent coupon
    • Sundaram Finance to raise funds via 11-month CP at 5.25 percent coupon
