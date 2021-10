Key bond market deals: IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Balkrishna Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

IndusInd Bank to raise Rs 2,800 crore via 10-year Tier II bonds

HDFC ltd to raise Rs 2000 crore via 3-year bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon

DBL Infra Assets to raise Rs 120 crore via 4-year & 10 month bonds

Balkrishna Industries takes Rs 500 crore at 5.67 percent semi-annual coupon via 3-year & 6-month bonds

Citicorp Finance (India) takes Rs 150 crore at 5.1 percent coupon via 2-year bonds

Edelweiss Financial to raise bonds via public issue in Nov’21

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 5.50 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via nine-day CP at 5.50 percent coupon

JM Financial Products to raise funds via eight-day CP at 6.00 percent coupon

JM Financial Properties to raise funds via eight-day CP at 6.00 percent coupon

JM Financial Capital to raise funds via eight-day CP at 6.00 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon

Network 18 Media to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon

Berger Paints to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.55 percent coupon